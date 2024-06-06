Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) PT Raised to $80.00 at Oppenheimer

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Oppenheimer from $60.00 to $80.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CRBP. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $4.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, May 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $77.00 target price for the company.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $47.02 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.89. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $3.03 and a 52 week high of $50.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $502.64 million, a PE ratio of -6.76 and a beta of 2.52.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.26. On average, research analysts expect that Corbus Pharmaceuticals will post -5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRBP. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $10,181,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $976,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 143.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 437,264 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,158,000 after acquiring an additional 257,808 shares during the last quarter. Altitude Crest Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,069,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,554,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.64% of the company’s stock.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops products to defeat serious illness. It develops CRB-701, an antibody drug conjugate (ADC) that targets the expression of Nectin-4 on cancer cells to release a cytotoxic payload of monomethyl auristatin E (MMAE), which is in Phase I clinical trial; CRB-601, an anti-integrin monoclonal antibody that blocks the activation of TGFß expressed on cancer cells for the treatment of solid tumors; CRB-913, a peripherally restricted cannabinoid type-1 (CB1) receptor inverse agonist for the treatment of obesity.

