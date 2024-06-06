Cosmos (ATOM) 1-Day Volume Hits $97.80 Million

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 5th. One Cosmos coin can currently be purchased for about $8.68 or 0.00012197 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Cosmos has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar. Cosmos has a total market cap of $3.39 billion and $97.80 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Cosmos alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.51 or 0.00051303 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.60 or 0.00010675 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.27 or 0.00017242 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00003031 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00006548 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00000980 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0963 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Cosmos Coin Profile

Cosmos uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 390,930,671 coins. Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Cosmos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cosmos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cosmos using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cosmos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cosmos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.