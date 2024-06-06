CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Shares Bought by Capital Research Global Investors

Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 49.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,414,313 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 796,386 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors owned approximately 0.59% of CoStar Group worth $210,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in CoStar Group by 125.4% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 311 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in CoStar Group by 5,571.4% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 397 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in CoStar Group during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in CoStar Group during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in CoStar Group by 17.9% during the third quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 818 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSGP traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $77.82. 272,729 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,074,077. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $88.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.66. The company has a market cap of $31.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.93, a P/E/G ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 0.83. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.35 and a 1-year high of $100.38. The company has a current ratio of 9.09, a quick ratio of 9.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

CoStar Group ( NASDAQ:CSGP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $656.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.27 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 4.95% and a net margin of 11.64%. Research analysts expect that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on CoStar Group from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on CoStar Group from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on CoStar Group from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on CoStar Group from $96.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on CoStar Group from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.46.

In related news, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 122,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.61, for a total value of $11,366,580.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 303,417 shares in the company, valued at $28,099,448.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 122,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.61, for a total value of $11,366,580.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 303,417 shares in the company, valued at $28,099,448.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.67, for a total value of $352,146.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 64,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,938,942.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

