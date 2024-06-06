CPI Card Group (NASDAQ:PMTS) Raised to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CPI Card Group (NASDAQ:PMTS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Monday.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of CPI Card Group in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of CPI Card Group in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price target for the company.

CPI Card Group Stock Performance

Shares of PMTS opened at $26.90 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $299.18 million, a P/E ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 1.11. CPI Card Group has a 52 week low of $12.65 and a 52 week high of $29.94.

CPI Card Group (NASDAQ:PMTS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $111.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.00 million. CPI Card Group had a net margin of 4.26% and a negative return on equity of 33.75%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CPI Card Group will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at CPI Card Group

In other news, major shareholder Equity Ulc Parallel49 sold 244,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total transaction of $4,404,981.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,314,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,850,633.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of CPI Card Group

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PMTS. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of CPI Card Group by 12.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 171,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,171,000 after purchasing an additional 19,135 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of CPI Card Group by 49.5% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 23,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 7,712 shares during the last quarter. Kerrisdale Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of CPI Card Group by 38.8% during the third quarter. Kerrisdale Advisers LLC now owns 117,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after purchasing an additional 32,871 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of CPI Card Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $380,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CPI Card Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 22.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CPI Card Group Company Profile

CPI Card Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, data personalization, packaging, and fulfillment of financial payment cards. It operates through Debit and Credit, and Prepaid Debit segments. The Debit and Credit segment produces financial payment cards and provides integrated card services to card-issuing financial institutions.

