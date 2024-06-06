Crawford United (OTCMKTS:CRAWA) Trading Down 1%

Crawford United Co. (OTCMKTS:CRAWA – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $39.10 and last traded at $39.10. Approximately 509 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 48% from the average daily volume of 345 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.50.

Crawford United Trading Down 1.3 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.84 and its 200-day moving average is $36.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.75 million, a P/E ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 0.69.

Crawford United (OTCMKTS:CRAWA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.17. Crawford United had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 23.00%. The business had revenue of $38.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.90 million.

Crawford United Company Profile

Crawford United Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty industrial products in the United States, Puerto Rico, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Commercial Air Handling Equipment; and Industrial and Transportation Products. The Commercial Air Handling segment designs, manufactures, and installs large-scale commercial, institutional, and industrial custom air handling solutions to health care, education, pharmaceutical, and industrial manufacturing markets under the FactoryBilt and SiteBilt brand names.

