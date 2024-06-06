Creditcoin Price Hits $0.68 on Exchanges (CTC)

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 5th. Creditcoin has a market capitalization of $231.77 million and $7.70 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Creditcoin has traded down 1.6% against the US dollar. One Creditcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.68 or 0.00000954 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Creditcoin alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001406 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00001852 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000025 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 21.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Creditcoin Profile

Creditcoin uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 549,570,839 coins and its circulating supply is 341,092,249 coins. Creditcoin’s official message board is creditcoin.org/blog. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Creditcoin’s official website is creditcoin.org.

Buying and Selling Creditcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “The Biswap (BSW) token is used for governance of the Biswap platform, allowing holders to vote on proposals and earn a share of revenue. It is also used for LP token farming, staking, and transaction fee discounts on Biswap’s DEX.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Creditcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Creditcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Creditcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Creditcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.