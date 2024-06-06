Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Boosts Holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 1,683.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 130,720 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 123,390 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $14,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 790.0% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 356 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. West Branch Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 8,000.0% during the fourth quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 405 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 420 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 48.3% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 427 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. 85.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SWKS shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Cowen downgraded Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Skyworks Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.25.

In other news, Director Robert A. Schriesheim sold 25,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total transaction of $2,295,836.91. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 60,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,495,727.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Liam Griffin purchased 11,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $90.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,002,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 104,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,373,770. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert A. Schriesheim sold 25,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total value of $2,295,836.91. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,495,727.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

SWKS traded down $0.67 on Thursday, hitting $91.61. 266,529 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,322,252. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.28. The company has a current ratio of 5.19, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $85.06 and a one year high of $115.69. The firm has a market cap of $14.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.24.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.08. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 20th. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 51.13%.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

