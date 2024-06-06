Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,701 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,251 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $4,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RIO. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 42,192 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,142,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 29,483 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,876,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,922 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 553 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 2.4% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 7,428 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. 19.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on RIO. StockNews.com raised Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Citigroup lowered shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Rio Tinto Group Trading Up 1.5 %

Rio Tinto Group stock traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $69.08. The company had a trading volume of 721,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,862,870. Rio Tinto Group has a 12 month low of $58.27 and a 12 month high of $75.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Rio Tinto Group Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

