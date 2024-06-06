Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $13.56 Million Position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,883 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,708 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. owned about 0.06% of Broadridge Financial Solutions worth $13,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BR. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1,700.7% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,542,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $276,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456,847 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 124.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 687,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $123,156,000 after acquiring an additional 381,882 shares during the period. APG Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $70,498,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $67,605,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,452,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $286,360,000 after purchasing an additional 323,051 shares during the last quarter. 90.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BR shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, May 12th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $206.67.

Insider Activity

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.40, for a total value of $501,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,875,944.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BR traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $198.34. 84,726 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 521,939. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $198.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $198.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $152.47 and a 12 month high of $210.24. The firm has a market cap of $23.44 billion, a PE ratio of 33.89 and a beta of 1.03.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by ($0.01). Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 40.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.61%.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

Featured Stories

