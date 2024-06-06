Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $15.46 Million Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 352,477 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 29,183 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $15,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,492 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Comcast by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,478 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 14,141 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Services lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 20,432 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $896,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laraway Financial Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Comcast by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc now owns 13,150 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

In other Comcast news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 3,176,923 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total transaction of $10,134,384.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,000,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,380,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $39.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,827,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,280,855. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $36.43 and a 12 month high of $47.46. The stock has a market cap of $155.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.88.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. Comcast had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 12.64%. The business had revenue of $30.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.80%.

CMCSA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. BNP Paribas reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, April 26th. Redburn Atlantic lowered Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $50.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a report on Monday, May 13th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.33.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

