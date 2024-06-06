Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $17.35 Million Stock Position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its stake in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 247,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,001 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. owned about 0.08% of Iron Mountain worth $17,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in Iron Mountain by 6,983.3% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Iron Mountain by 201.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Iron Mountain during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Muzinich & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Iron Mountain during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 80.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Iron Mountain Stock Up 2.2 %

IRM traded up $1.85 during trading on Thursday, hitting $84.19. 716,705 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,380,367. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 674.63. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $53.74 and a fifty-two week high of $84.77. The stock has a market cap of $24.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.03, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $78.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.14.

Iron Mountain Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 393.95%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. TheStreet lowered Iron Mountain from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Iron Mountain from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.80.

Insider Activity at Iron Mountain

In related news, Director Wendy J. Murdock sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.35, for a total value of $113,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,845,396.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Iron Mountain news, Director Wendy J. Murdock sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.35, for a total value of $113,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,845,396.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah Marson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.48, for a total value of $156,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,123,645.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,255 shares of company stock valued at $3,562,055 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

