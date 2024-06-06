Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $29.01 Million Stock Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 309,286 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,088 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $29,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 3,190 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in TJX Companies by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,846 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Alhambra Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Alhambra Investment Management LLC now owns 5,433 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 1,196 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, BSW Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 5,623 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

Shares of TJX stock traded down $0.76 on Thursday, reaching $107.03. The stock had a trading volume of 3,502,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,479,422. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.25 and a 12 month high of $107.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $98.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.06. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 64.26% and a net margin of 8.47%. The firm had revenue of $12.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 28th that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the apparel and home fashions retailer to purchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.22%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.17, for a total value of $2,043,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 571,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,354,191.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.07, for a total value of $153,105.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,470 shares in the company, valued at $2,395,582.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.17, for a total value of $2,043,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 571,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,354,191.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,003 shares of company stock valued at $7,040,541 over the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TJX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $114.00 target price on TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.37.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

