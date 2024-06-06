Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $35.86 Million Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,129 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,967 shares during the period. Broadcom accounts for 0.7% of Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $35,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC increased its stake in Broadcom by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 25 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AVGO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,720.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,700.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Melius assumed coverage on Broadcom in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,850.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,341.16.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Broadcom news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,344.00, for a total transaction of $6,720,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,276,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Justine Page sold 110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,323.00, for a total value of $145,530.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,134,375. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,344.00, for a total transaction of $6,720,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,276,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,920 shares of company stock valued at $40,306,667 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Price Performance

NASDAQ AVGO traded down $10.16 on Thursday, reaching $1,402.93. 676,311 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,781,538. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $787.51 and a 12 month high of $1,445.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,334.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,226.31. The stock has a market cap of $650.15 billion, a PE ratio of 52.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.17.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.95 by $2.04. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.79 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 29.93% and a return on equity of 47.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $9.83 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 36.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Further Reading

