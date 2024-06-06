Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $5.49 Million Stock Position in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAL)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its position in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAL – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 252,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,335 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Brighthouse Financial were worth $5,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Shares of BHFAL traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $22.07. 14,975 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,665. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.48. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.10 and a 52 week high of $24.25.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.3906 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.08%.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance and annuities through independent distribution channels and marketing arrangements with diverse network of distribution partners. It operates through the following segments: Annuities; Life; Run-Off; and Corporate & Others.

