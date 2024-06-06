Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Lowers Holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 282,493 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,035 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $18,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 332.5% in the fourth quarter. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. now owns 23,253 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after buying an additional 33,253 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,532 shares of the bank’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 340.7% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,569 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,354,000. 52.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TD traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $56.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 494,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,964,081. The firm has a market cap of $98.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.72, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.83. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52-week low of $54.12 and a 52-week high of $66.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.68.

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Free Report ) (TSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The bank reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $10.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.90 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 14.38%. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is currently 68.64%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TD. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cibc World Mkts upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

