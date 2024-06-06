Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Purchases 12,335 Shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 141,331 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,335 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $4,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Dropbox by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 232,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,858,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dropbox during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,545,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 405,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,941,000 after acquiring an additional 3,879 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 7,701.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 618,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,231,000 after acquiring an additional 610,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 48,670.6% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 8,274 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

Dropbox Price Performance

DBX traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $21.87. The stock had a trading volume of 1,341,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,149,826. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.60. The firm has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.68. Dropbox, Inc. has a one year low of $21.47 and a one year high of $33.43.

Insider Activity

Dropbox ( NASDAQ:DBX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $631.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $628.81 million. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 148.13% and a net margin of 20.50%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dropbox, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Andrew Houston sold 82,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.40, for a total transaction of $1,836,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,266,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $185,173,318.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Andrew Houston sold 82,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.40, for a total transaction of $1,836,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,266,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $185,173,318.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Karen Peacock sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.02, for a total value of $230,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $549,073.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 202,721 shares of company stock worth $4,667,275. 26.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DBX. JMP Securities lowered Dropbox from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Dropbox from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, February 16th. Bank of America lowered Dropbox from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, February 16th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Dropbox from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Dropbox from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.78.

About Dropbox

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.

