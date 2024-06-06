Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 2,276 Shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,977 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,276 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in National Grid were worth $4,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Intrust Bank NA increased its position in shares of National Grid by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 16,654 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in National Grid in the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,446,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of National Grid by 383.6% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 14,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 11,459 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of National Grid by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 53,984 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,273,000 after buying an additional 2,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of National Grid by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 70,514 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,794,000 after buying an additional 4,162 shares in the last quarter. 4.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NGG. Citigroup upgraded shares of National Grid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. BNP Paribas upgraded National Grid from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of National Grid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,050.00.

National Grid Price Performance

National Grid stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $58.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 406,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,310. National Grid plc has a fifty-two week low of $56.40 and a fifty-two week high of $73.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.85.

National Grid Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $2.4939 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 6%. This is a positive change from National Grid’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.19.

About National Grid

(Free Report)

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

Featured Stories

