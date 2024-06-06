Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 4,072 Shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 91,050 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,072 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $6,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 22,404 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in HDFC Bank by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,166 shares of the bank’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,853 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,575 shares of the bank’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in HDFC Bank by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,816 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. 17.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HDFC Bank Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of HDB stock traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $59.31. 843,844 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,266,500. The stock has a market cap of $110.31 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.50. HDFC Bank Limited has a 1 year low of $52.16 and a 1 year high of $71.39.

HDFC Bank Increases Dividend

HDFC Bank ( NYSE:HDB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $9.72 billion for the quarter. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 15.71% and a return on equity of 15.45%. Research analysts predict that HDFC Bank Limited will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th were issued a $0.7008 dividend. This is an increase from HDFC Bank’s previous annual dividend of $0.59. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 8th. HDFC Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 18.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of HDFC Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th.

HDFC Bank Company Profile

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

