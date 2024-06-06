Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 4,780 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 224,763 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 4,780 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $19,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Micron Technology by 0.7% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,833,670 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $737,015,000 after purchasing an additional 80,345 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,807,926 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $599,203,000 after buying an additional 927,302 shares during the last quarter. Merlin Capital Inc acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the third quarter valued at about $407,000. TCW Group Inc. grew its position in Micron Technology by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 531,637 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $45,383,000 after acquiring an additional 28,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savoie Capital LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the third quarter worth about $4,229,000. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Micron Technology Trading Down 2.9 %

NASDAQ:MU traded down $3.86 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $129.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,212,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,174,387. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.74. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.50 and a 1 year high of $134.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.66 and a beta of 1.21.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.69. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 8.98% and a negative net margin of 20.57%. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.03) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 57.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -13.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MU shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $120.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Friday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.76.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Micron Technology

Insider Activity at Micron Technology

In related news, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 13,239 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.77, for a total value of $1,572,396.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 260,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,981,985.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total value of $669,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 773,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,982,991.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 13,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.77, for a total transaction of $1,572,396.03. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 260,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,981,985.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 410,446 shares of company stock worth $47,822,703 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Micron Technology

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.