Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Trims Position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,043 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $5,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 190.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in CBRE Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CBRE Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in CBRE Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

CBRE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on CBRE Group from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.50.

CBRE stock traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $85.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 310,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,643,699. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.92 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.63 and a 12 month high of $98.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $89.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.56.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.09. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 3.06%. The company had revenue of $7.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 2,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.53, for a total transaction of $249,444.51. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 72,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,766,895.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

