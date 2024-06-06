Cullinan Therapeutics’ (CGEM) Outperform Rating Reiterated at William Blair

William Blair reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Cullinan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGEM – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, RTT News reports.

CGEM has been the subject of several other reports. Jonestrading lifted their price objective on shares of Cullinan Therapeutics from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Cullinan Therapeutics from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Cullinan Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Cullinan Therapeutics in a report on Monday. Finally, Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Cullinan Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Get Cullinan Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Cullinan Therapeutics

Cullinan Therapeutics Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of CGEM opened at $22.84 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.30 and a beta of -0.06. Cullinan Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $7.64 and a twelve month high of $30.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.21.

Cullinan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGEM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.42. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cullinan Therapeutics will post -3.02 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cullinan Therapeutics

In other Cullinan Therapeutics news, insider Jennifer Michaelson sold 58,000 shares of Cullinan Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total value of $1,628,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 129,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,637,366.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 6.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Cullinan Therapeutics by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,281,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,436,000 after buying an additional 390,505 shares in the last quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Cullinan Therapeutics by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 529,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,399,000 after purchasing an additional 91,132 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cullinan Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $3,057,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cullinan Therapeutics by 15.9% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 121,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 16,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Cullinan Therapeutics by 11.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 97,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 9,989 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Cullinan Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cullinan Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead program comprises CLN-619, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors. Its development portfolio also includes CLN-049, a humanized bispecific antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia or myelodysplastic syndrome; CLN-418, a human bispecific immune activator that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple solid tumors; and Zipalertinib, a bioavailable small-molecule for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cullinan Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullinan Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.