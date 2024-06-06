Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) Director Sells $76,851.20 in Stock

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) Director Robert Arthur Harrington sold 1,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.64, for a total value of $76,851.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $755,914.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Cytokinetics Stock Up 12.7 %

NASDAQ:CYTK traded up $6.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $54.58. 5,674,122 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,812,317. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.72. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $25.98 and a 52 week high of $110.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.11 and a beta of 0.74.

Get Cytokinetics alerts:

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.16) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $0.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.91 million. The company’s revenue was down 81.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.38) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CYTK. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Cytokinetics from $106.00 to $78.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Cytokinetics from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Cytokinetics from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Raymond James reduced their target price on Cytokinetics from $92.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Cytokinetics from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.41.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Cytokinetics

Institutional Trading of Cytokinetics

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $531,000. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,706,000. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 185.4% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 130,806 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,171,000 after purchasing an additional 84,967 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,471,000. Finally, Murchinson Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 56.7% in the 1st quarter. Murchinson Ltd. now owns 108,795 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,628,000 after purchasing an additional 39,356 shares during the last quarter.

About Cytokinetics

(Get Free Report)

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cytokinetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytokinetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.