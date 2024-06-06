Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Stock Holdings Lifted by Capital International Sarl

Capital International Sarl raised its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 14.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 108,326 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,894 shares during the quarter. Danaher makes up approximately 0.9% of Capital International Sarl’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Capital International Sarl’s holdings in Danaher were worth $25,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Danaher

In other Danaher news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 47,175 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.22, for a total value of $11,756,953.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,908,273.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 46,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.05, for a total value of $11,735,699.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,441,441.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rainer Blair sold 47,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.22, for a total value of $11,756,953.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,995 shares in the company, valued at $28,908,273.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 148,783 shares of company stock worth $37,536,717. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of DHR opened at $265.98 on Thursday. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $182.09 and a 1 year high of $268.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $251.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $242.21. The stock has a market cap of $197.01 billion, a PE ratio of 45.40, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.85.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 16.78%. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.36 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 18.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DHR shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Danaher in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $295.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Danaher from $259.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Danaher from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Danaher from $258.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, HSBC raised Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $269.29.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

