DataHighway Price Down 1.9% Over Last Week (DHX)

DataHighway (DHX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 5th. DataHighway has a market capitalization of $1.85 million and approximately $11,911.40 worth of DataHighway was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DataHighway coin can now be bought for $0.0425 or 0.00000060 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, DataHighway has traded down 1.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DataHighway Profile

DataHighway’s genesis date was April 1st, 2021. DataHighway’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,306,545 coins. DataHighway’s official website is www.datahighway.com. DataHighway’s official Twitter account is @datahighway_dhx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DataHighway

According to CryptoCompare, “DataHighway (DHX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. DataHighway has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of DataHighway is 0.04177315 USD and is down -6.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $6,025.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.datahighway.com/.”

