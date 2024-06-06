DEI Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $99.44 Million (DEI)

DEI (DEI) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 5th. DEI has a total market capitalization of $99.44 million and approximately $34.00 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DEI token can now be purchased for about $0.0133 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, DEI has traded 18.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.08 or 0.00119838 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00008497 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0781 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

DEI Token Profile

DEI is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 3rd, 2021. DEI’s official website is deus.finance. DEI’s official message board is medium.com/deus-finance. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao.

Buying and Selling DEI

According to CryptoCompare, “Deimos is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DEI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

