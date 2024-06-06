Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

Separately, Wedbush raised shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd.

Diebold Nixdorf Price Performance

NYSE:DBD traded up $0.44 on Wednesday, hitting $42.74. The stock had a trading volume of 139,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,784. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.93. Diebold Nixdorf has a 1-year low of $16.50 and a 1-year high of $45.15.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $1.16. The company had revenue of $895.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $872.40 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Diebold Nixdorf will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Diebold Nixdorf news, CEO Octavio Marquez bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.27 per share, with a total value of $34,270.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 133,661 shares in the company, valued at $4,580,562.47. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Frank Tobias Baur acquired 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.46 per share, with a total value of $165,732.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $911,999.52. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Octavio Marquez bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.27 per share, with a total value of $34,270.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 133,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,580,562.47. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 5,713 shares of company stock valued at $219,958 and have sold 908,015 shares valued at $34,674,691. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Diebold Nixdorf during the 1st quarter worth $105,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Diebold Nixdorf during the 3rd quarter worth $79,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Diebold Nixdorf during the 3rd quarter worth $135,000. Finally, Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Diebold Nixdorf during the 1st quarter worth $276,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

About Diebold Nixdorf

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated engages in the automating, digitizing, and transforming the way people bank and shop worldwide. It operates through two segments, Banking and Retail. The company offers cash recyclers and dispensers, intelligent deposit terminals, teller automation tools, and kiosk technologies, as well as physical security solutions; and front-end applications for consumer connection points and back-end platforms that manage channel transactions, operations and integration, and facilitate omnichannel transactions, endpoint monitoring, remote asset management, customer marketing, merchandise management, and analytics.

Further Reading

