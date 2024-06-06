Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL) Shares Up 5.9%

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited (NYSE:DDL – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 5.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.17 and last traded at $2.16. 202,369 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 415,443 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.04.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Dingdong (Cayman) from $1.40 to $1.15 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th.

Dingdong (Cayman) Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Dingdong (Cayman)

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.51.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Dingdong (Cayman) by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,849,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,917,000 after buying an additional 17,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Dingdong (Cayman) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 9,308,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,963,000 after buying an additional 166,736 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.66% of the company’s stock.

About Dingdong (Cayman)

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited operates an e-commerce company in China. The company offers fresh groceries, including vegetables, meat and eggs, fruits, and seafood; prepared food, and other food products, such as baked goods, dairy, seasonings, beverages, instant food, oil, and snacks. It offers its products through traditional offline, as well as online channels through Dingdong Fresh app, mini-programs, and third-party platforms.

