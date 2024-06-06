Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Price Target Cut to $130.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $135.00 to $130.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 14.27% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on DLTR. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Monday, March 4th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on Dollar Tree from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Gordon Haskett cut Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Dollar Tree from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Dollar Tree from $149.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.65.

DLTR traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $113.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 456,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,715,641. Dollar Tree has a fifty-two week low of $102.77 and a fifty-two week high of $154.96. The stock has a market cap of $24.83 billion, a PE ratio of -24.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $121.93 and its 200-day moving average is $130.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43. Dollar Tree had a positive return on equity of 15.11% and a negative net margin of 3.26%. The firm had revenue of $7.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dollar Tree will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dollar Tree news, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis bought 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $136.00 per share, with a total value of $244,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,590,392. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis acquired 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $136.00 per share, with a total value of $244,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 19,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,590,392. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Heinrich acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $127.85 per share, for a total transaction of $127,850.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $795,866.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter worth about $15,638,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 155.2% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 31,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,443,000 after buying an additional 19,019 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 43,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,203,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 52.0% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 112,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,986,000 after buying an additional 38,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter worth about $333,373,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

