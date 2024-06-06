Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) PT Lowered to $155.00 at Telsey Advisory Group

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, StockNewsAPI reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 35.51% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on DLTR. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $171.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Citigroup cut shares of Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $163.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Dollar Tree from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut shares of Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dollar Tree has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.15.

DLTR opened at $114.38 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $121.93 and a 200 day moving average of $130.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Dollar Tree has a 12 month low of $102.77 and a 12 month high of $154.96. The company has a market cap of $24.96 billion, a PE ratio of -24.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.90.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.43. Dollar Tree had a positive return on equity of 15.11% and a negative net margin of 3.26%. The company had revenue of $7.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dollar Tree will post 6.88 EPS for the current year.

In other Dollar Tree news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $127.85 per share, for a total transaction of $127,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,225 shares in the company, valued at $795,866.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis purchased 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $136.00 per share, for a total transaction of $244,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,590,392. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Heinrich acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $127.85 per share, with a total value of $127,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $795,866.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. United Community Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dollar Tree during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. 97.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

