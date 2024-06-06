Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) Shares Gap Down to $50.30

Shares of Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $50.30, but opened at $45.30. Dorian LPG shares last traded at $45.33, with a volume of 1,014,635 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have recently commented on LPG shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Dorian LPG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Dorian LPG from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 3.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.01 and its 200-day moving average is $41.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.06.

Dorian LPG last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shipping company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.10. Dorian LPG had a net margin of 54.83% and a return on equity of 32.22%. The firm had revenue of $141.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $144.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.94 EPS. The business's revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Dorian LPG Ltd. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. Dorian LPG’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.32%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,342,303 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $58,887,000 after buying an additional 416,809 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 16.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,133,837 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $82,067,000 after buying an additional 305,818 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 844.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 224,958 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $8,653,000 after buying an additional 201,134 shares during the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dorian LPG in the first quarter valued at about $6,851,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 63.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 417,493 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $11,995,000 after buying an additional 162,663 shares during the last quarter. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. It owns and operates twenty-five very large gas carriers (VLGCs). The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

