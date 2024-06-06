DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) Hits New 52-Week Low at $17.70

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $17.70 and last traded at $17.70, with a volume of 725101 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on DV shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on DoubleVerify from $49.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Bank of America cut DoubleVerify from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $45.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. William Blair lowered DoubleVerify from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. KeyCorp cut shares of DoubleVerify from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Capital One Financial downgraded DoubleVerify from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.05.

Get DoubleVerify alerts:

View Our Latest Report on DV

DoubleVerify Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.92.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. DoubleVerify had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 11.25%. The business had revenue of $140.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.25 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

DoubleVerify announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $150.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Andrew E. Grimmig sold 50,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.51, for a total transaction of $1,706,463.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,322,572.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 5,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total value of $177,017.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,442,853.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew E. Grimmig sold 50,924 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.51, for a total value of $1,706,463.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,322,572.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,531 shares of company stock valued at $3,043,634 in the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in DoubleVerify by 114.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 50,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 26,929 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in DoubleVerify by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify by 38.6% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 69,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 19,338 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of DoubleVerify by 1.4% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 237,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,641,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of DoubleVerify by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,842,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,489,000 after buying an additional 433,139 shares during the last quarter. 97.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DoubleVerify Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and data analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness and quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DoubleVerify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleVerify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.