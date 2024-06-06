DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) Rating Increased to Overweight at Wells Fargo & Company

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm presently has a $77.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $62.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.77% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on DTM. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of DT Midstream from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of DT Midstream from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. US Capital Advisors cut DT Midstream from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Wolfe Research raised DT Midstream from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on DT Midstream from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.71.

NYSE DTM opened at $68.28 on Tuesday. DT Midstream has a 12 month low of $46.36 and a 12 month high of $68.45. The stock has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $64.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.04. DT Midstream had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 42.46%. The company had revenue of $240.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DT Midstream will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey A. Jewell bought 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $62.80 per share, for a total transaction of $25,120.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,781,098. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DTM. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of DT Midstream by 21.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC increased its stake in DT Midstream by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 6,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of DT Midstream by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of DT Midstream by 0.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 42,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,255,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank boosted its stake in shares of DT Midstream by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 18,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

DT Midstream, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. The Pipeline segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines, storage systems, and natural gas gathering lateral pipelines.

