Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Dynatronics Stock Performance

DYNT stock opened at $0.42 on Monday. Dynatronics has a 1 year low of $0.37 and a 1 year high of $0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.50.

Get Dynatronics alerts:

Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter. Dynatronics had a negative net margin of 13.07% and a negative return on equity of 55.14%. The firm had revenue of $7.66 million during the quarter.

Dynatronics Company Profile

Dynatronics Corporation, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells physical therapy, rehabilitation, orthopedics, pain management, and athletic training products in the United States. The company offers orthopedic soft bracing products include cervical collars, shoulder immobilizers, arm slings, wrist and elbow supports, abdominal and lumbosacral supports, maternity supports, knee immobilizers and supports, ankle walkers and supports, plantar fasciitis splints, and cold therapy products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.