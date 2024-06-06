Eisler Capital UK Ltd. Makes New $262,000 Investment in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Eisler Capital UK Ltd. acquired a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,313 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JBHT. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 104.8% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 170 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 299 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 505.9% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 309 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $177.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $193.00 to $181.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $210.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $194.24.

Insider Activity

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, CEO John N. Roberts bought 6,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $161.06 per share, for a total transaction of $998,572.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 313,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,565,592.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Price Performance

Shares of JBHT opened at $159.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.42 billion, a PE ratio of 25.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.10 and a 1-year high of $219.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $171.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $189.17.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The transportation company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 16.25%. On average, equities research analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.30%.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.