Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Shares Up 4.9%

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) shares rose 4.9% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $112.73 and last traded at $112.44. Approximately 719,656 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 1,343,524 shares. The stock had previously closed at $107.21.

ESTC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Elastic from $134.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Elastic from $93.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Elastic from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Elastic in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Elastic from $128.00 to $117.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.05.

The firm has a market cap of $11.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 213.09 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $102.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.42.

In other Elastic news, CTO Shay Banon sold 1,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.23, for a total transaction of $140,436.06. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 4,518,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,022,988.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Steven Schuurman sold 815,000 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.54, for a total value of $79,495,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,382,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $817,580,280. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Shay Banon sold 1,322 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.23, for a total transaction of $140,436.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 4,518,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $480,022,988.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 962,440 shares of company stock valued at $94,535,764. Company insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Elastic in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elastic in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new position in shares of Elastic in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Elastic by 168.3% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elastic in the first quarter worth about $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

