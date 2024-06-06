Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) Reaches New 1-Year High at $22.58

Shares of Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:EGO) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$22.58 and last traded at C$22.45, with a volume of 120752 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$21.52.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on ELD. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$17.25 to C$19.50 in a report on Friday, April 19th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$13.40 to C$16.80 in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Eldorado Gold from C$19.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Cormark reduced their target price on Eldorado Gold from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a report on Monday, April 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$20.60.

Get Eldorado Gold alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Eldorado Gold

Eldorado Gold Trading Up 3.9 %

The firm has a market cap of C$4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.93, a P/E/G ratio of 56.20 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$20.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$18.03.

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:EGO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported C$0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.21 by C$0.15. Eldorado Gold had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 3.56%. The company had revenue of C$347.78 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Eldorado Gold Co. will post 1.4664843 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Senior Officer Mehmet Yilmaz sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.62, for a total value of C$166,225.00. In related news, Senior Officer Sylvain Lehoux sold 5,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.58, for a total transaction of C$95,498.01. Also, Senior Officer Mehmet Yilmaz sold 10,000 shares of Eldorado Gold stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.62, for a total transaction of C$166,225.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 324,237 shares of company stock worth $6,385,927. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About Eldorado Gold

(Get Free Report)

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemçukuru mines located in Turkey; Lamaque complex located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eldorado Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eldorado Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.