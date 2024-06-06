Electroneum (ETN) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $988,011.95

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 6th. One Electroneum coin can now be purchased for about $0.0029 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Electroneum has traded down 8.6% against the dollar. Electroneum has a total market capitalization of $52.80 million and $988,011.95 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00000943 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001398 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00001859 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000025 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 21.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Electroneum Profile

Electroneum (CRYPTO:ETN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,973,582,655 coins. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Electroneum is medium.com/@etn-network. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Electroneum

According to CryptoCompare, “Electroneum (ETN) is a Layer 1 EVM-compatible blockchain known for its swift transaction speed of 5 seconds with instant finality, low smart contract fees, and high energy efficiency, using the Istanbul Byzantine Fault Tolerance (IBFT) consensus. It powers AnyTask.com, aiding freelancers globally by enabling payments in ETN, which is especially beneficial for the 1.4 billion people without bank accounts. Created in 2017 by Richard Ells, ETN has expanded its use to over 4 million users and supports various charitable and educational projects through its validator program.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electroneum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Electroneum using one of the exchanges listed above.

