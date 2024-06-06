Electroneum Market Capitalization Achieves $52.89 Million (ETN)

Electroneum (ETN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 5th. One Electroneum coin can now be bought for $0.0029 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. Electroneum has a market capitalization of $52.89 million and approximately $1.07 million worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Electroneum has traded 9.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000329 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00000952 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001408 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00001846 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000025 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 21.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Electroneum Coin Profile

Electroneum (ETN) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,973,547,955 coins. The official message board for Electroneum is medium.com/@etn-network. The official website for Electroneum is electroneum.com. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Electroneum

According to CryptoCompare, “Electroneum (ETN) is a Layer 1 EVM-compatible blockchain known for its swift transaction speed of 5 seconds with instant finality, low smart contract fees, and high energy efficiency, using the Istanbul Byzantine Fault Tolerance (IBFT) consensus. It powers AnyTask.com, aiding freelancers globally by enabling payments in ETN, which is especially beneficial for the 1.4 billion people without bank accounts. Created in 2017 by Richard Ells, ETN has expanded its use to over 4 million users and supports various charitable and educational projects through its validator program.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electroneum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Electroneum using one of the exchanges listed above.

