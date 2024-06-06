ELIS Trading Down 26.3% Over Last Week (XLS)

ELIS (XLS) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 6th. ELIS has a market cap of $5.30 million and approximately $33,583.70 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ELIS has traded 26.3% lower against the US dollar. One ELIS token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0265 or 0.00000037 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

ELIS Token Profile

ELIS is a token. Its genesis date was October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here. ELIS’s official website is www.elis.tech.

ELIS Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.02650232 USD and is down -0.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $33,588.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELIS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ELIS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ELIS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

