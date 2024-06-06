ELIS (XLS) One Day Volume Hits $33,632.14

ELIS (XLS) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 5th. ELIS has a market cap of $5.30 million and approximately $33,632.14 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ELIS has traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar. One ELIS token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0265 or 0.00000037 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00010036 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.64 or 0.00012135 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001275 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71,208.97 or 0.99990091 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.94 or 0.00012558 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000064 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.06 or 0.00111017 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00004001 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

ELIS Profile

ELIS is a token. It launched on October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ELIS is www.elis.tech.

Buying and Selling ELIS

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.0265431 USD and is down -2.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $111,303.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

