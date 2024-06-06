EMG Holdings L.P. Invests $5.34 Million in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

EMG Holdings L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 36,000 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,336,000. Owens Corning comprises about 0.9% of EMG Holdings L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OC. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Owens Corning by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 24,817 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,678,000 after buying an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 402,392 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,647,000 after acquiring an additional 16,331 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Owens Corning by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 27,343 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,053,000 after purchasing an additional 5,699 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Owens Corning by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 202,251 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,980,000 after purchasing an additional 28,927 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its position in Owens Corning by 452.5% in the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 19,129 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,835,000 after purchasing an additional 15,667 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Owens Corning

In other news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 9,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $1,726,066.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,195,310. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 9,697 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $1,726,066.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,195,310. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Monaco Nicolas Del sold 3,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.47, for a total transaction of $604,056.81. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,008,405.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,885 shares of company stock valued at $2,940,053. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning Price Performance

NYSE OC traded down $1.89 on Thursday, reaching $177.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 176,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 652,951. Owens Corning has a twelve month low of $109.95 and a twelve month high of $184.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $171.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.72. The stock has a market cap of $15.39 billion, a PE ratio of 14.53, a PEG ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.46.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. Owens Corning had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 26.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 15.48 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Owens Corning from $192.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Owens Corning from $115.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Owens Corning from $164.00 to $163.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $167.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $169.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.21.

View Our Latest Report on Owens Corning

Owens Corning Company Profile

(Free Report)

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.