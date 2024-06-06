EMG Holdings L.P. Sells 461,765 Shares of Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT)

EMG Holdings L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Free Report) by 61.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 288,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 461,765 shares during the period. Rocket Companies accounts for about 0.7% of EMG Holdings L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. EMG Holdings L.P.’s holdings in Rocket Companies were worth $4,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 1.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,540,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,402,000 after purchasing an additional 122,894 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,000,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,277,000 after purchasing an additional 3,186,699 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,642,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,738,000 after purchasing an additional 10,068 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Rocket Companies by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 716,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,382,000 after acquiring an additional 35,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in Rocket Companies by 1,069.0% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 650,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,421,000 after acquiring an additional 594,945 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Rocket Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on RKT. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Rocket Companies from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Rocket Companies in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Rocket Companies from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group raised their target price on Rocket Companies from $8.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Rocket Companies from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.60.

Rocket Companies Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE RKT traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $14.52. 580,661 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,449,660. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.19 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a current ratio of 12.83, a quick ratio of 12.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.56. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.17 and a twelve month high of $15.60.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Rocket Companies had a negative return on equity of 1.05% and a net margin of 0.43%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rocket Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rocket Companies, Inc, a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.