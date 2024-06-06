Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Trading Up 5.1%

Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 5.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $27.60 and last traded at $27.60. Approximately 135,724 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 601,939 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.26.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DAVA shares. HSBC raised shares of Endava from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Endava in a research note on Friday, May 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $33.10 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Endava in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Endava from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Endava from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.41.

Get Endava alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Endava

Endava Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.44. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 30.83 and a beta of 1.21.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.10). Endava had a return on equity of 7.13% and a net margin of 5.69%. The company had revenue of $221.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.59 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Endava plc will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Endava

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DAVA. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Endava by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Endava in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in Endava in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Endava in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Endava by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. 62.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Endava Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers ideation and production services in the payments and financial services, telecommunications, media, and technology verticals; and business analysis, data analytics, program management, digital product strategy, private equity value enhancement, IT strategy, architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Endava Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endava and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.