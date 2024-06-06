Energy Fuels (NYSE:UUUU) Downgraded to Hold at Roth Capital

Roth Capital downgraded shares of Energy Fuels (NYSE:UUUU – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on UUUU. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Energy Fuels in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Roth Mkm lowered Energy Fuels from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $6.50 to $6.25 in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.42.

Shares of NYSE UUUU traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.14. 373,815 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,022,740. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.15. Energy Fuels has a twelve month low of $5.16 and a twelve month high of $9.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.70 and a beta of 1.65.

Energy Fuels (NYSE:UUUU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. Energy Fuels had a negative net margin of 24.83% and a negative return on equity of 6.27%. The firm had revenue of $25.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.25 million. On average, analysts forecast that Energy Fuels will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Energy Fuels news, Director J. Birks Bovaird sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.28, for a total value of $92,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 187,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,738,886.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 8,013 shares of company stock worth $48,050. Corporate insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UUUU. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Energy Fuels during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Optiver Holding B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Energy Fuels by 1,282.2% during the 4th quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 4,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 4,103 shares during the period. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energy Fuels during the 4th quarter worth $70,000. Gainplan LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energy Fuels during the 4th quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Energy Fuels by 956.1% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 12,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 11,311 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.24% of the company’s stock.

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, recycling, exploration, permitting, evaluation, and sale of uranium mineral properties in the United States. The company produces and sells vanadium pentoxide, rare earth elements, and heavy mineral sands, such as ilmenite, rutile, zircon, and monazite.

