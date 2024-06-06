Eni S.p.A. Announces — Dividend of $0.50 (NYSE:E)

Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E – Get Free Report) declared a — dividend on Thursday, June 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 19th will be given a dividend of 0.4993 per share by the oil and gas exploration company on Friday, December 6th. This represents a yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 19th.
ENI has increased its dividend payment by an average of 16.3% annually over the last three years. ENI has a dividend payout ratio of 43.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect ENI to earn $4.34 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.1%.
ENI Trading Up 1.0 %
Shares of NYSE E traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $30.76. 816,995 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 297,721. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.07. ENI has a 12 month low of $27.50 and a 12 month high of $34.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.12. The company has a market capitalization of $51.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.98.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank cut shares of ENI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. StockNews.com raised ENI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th.
ENI Company Profile
Eni S.p.A. operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. The company engages in exploration, development, extracting, manufacturing, and marketing crude oil and natural gas, oil-based fuels, chemical products, and gas-fired power, as well as energy products from renewable sources. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio (GGP); Enilive, Refining and Chemicals; Plenitude & Power; and Corporate and Other Activities segments.
