ERC20 Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $311.71 Million (ERC20)

ERC20 (ERC20) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 5th. ERC20 has a market capitalization of $311.71 million and $21,361.53 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ERC20 token can currently be bought for $0.28 or 0.00000388 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, ERC20 has traded down 6.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00010042 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.62 or 0.00012118 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001277 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $71,177.90 or 1.00022424 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.98 or 0.00012613 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000056 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.35 or 0.00111506 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00003990 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

ERC20 (ERC20) is a token. It launched on October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 tokens. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @aownagez and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ERC20 is erc20.tech. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/erc20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

