Ergo (ERG) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $91.59 Million

Ergo (ERG) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 5th. Ergo has a market capitalization of $91.59 million and approximately $743,380.90 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ergo coin can currently be bought for $1.21 or 0.00001706 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Ergo has traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $70,964.07 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $499.80 or 0.00704297 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.03 or 0.00119819 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00008499 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $29.58 or 0.00041679 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $163.74 or 0.00230740 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.56 or 0.00061387 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $63.40 or 0.00089345 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ergo Coin Profile

Ergo (ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. It launched on July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 75,649,791 coins and its circulating supply is 75,649,656 coins. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ergo is ergoplatform.org. The official message board for Ergo is www.ergoforum.org. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergo_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ergo

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo (ERG) is a decentralized, blockchain-based platform designed for secure and efficient financial contracts, utilizing advanced Sigma protocols and blockchain technology. It was developed by Alex Chepurnoy and Dmitry Meshkov, experts in cryptography and blockchain. The ERG token, native to the Ergo platform, is used for transaction fees, to execute smart contracts, and in DeFi applications such as lending, borrowing, and yield farming. The platform uses a unique Proof-of-Work consensus algorithm, “Autolykos,” offering enhanced ASIC-resistance and security, with miners rewarded in ERG tokens. Before Ergo’s launch, Ergo First Year Tokens (EFYT) were distributed on the Waves platform to build a community and fundraise. These were swapped with a fraction of ERG tokens after the mainnet launch in July 2019.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ergo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ergo using one of the exchanges listed above.

