Ergo Tops 1-Day Volume of $795,224.56 (ERG)

Ergo (ERG) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 6th. Ergo has a market capitalization of $89.42 million and $795,224.56 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Ergo has traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Ergo coin can now be purchased for $1.18 or 0.00001661 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $71,142.53 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $497.65 or 0.00699509 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.40 or 0.00120045 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00008462 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.42 or 0.00041354 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $163.74 or 0.00230153 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.70 or 0.00060020 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.67 or 0.00089490 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000329 BTC.

Ergo Profile

Ergo (CRYPTO:ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 75,660,402 coins and its circulating supply is 75,660,213 coins. The official message board for Ergo is www.ergoforum.org. The official website for Ergo is ergoplatform.org. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergo_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ergo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo (ERG) is a decentralized, blockchain-based platform designed for secure and efficient financial contracts, utilizing advanced Sigma protocols and blockchain technology. It was developed by Alex Chepurnoy and Dmitry Meshkov, experts in cryptography and blockchain. The ERG token, native to the Ergo platform, is used for transaction fees, to execute smart contracts, and in DeFi applications such as lending, borrowing, and yield farming. The platform uses a unique Proof-of-Work consensus algorithm, “Autolykos,” offering enhanced ASIC-resistance and security, with miners rewarded in ERG tokens. Before Ergo’s launch, Ergo First Year Tokens (EFYT) were distributed on the Waves platform to build a community and fundraise. These were swapped with a fraction of ERG tokens after the mainnet launch in July 2019.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ergo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ergo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

