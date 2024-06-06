Ernest C. Garcia II Sells 60,000 Shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Stock

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.83, for a total transaction of $5,989,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,717,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,458,025. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Carvana stock traded up $1.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $104.40. The company had a trading volume of 4,945,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,723,335. Carvana Co. has a 12-month low of $15.05 and a 12-month high of $129.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $96.37 and its 200-day moving average is $69.33. The company has a market capitalization of $21.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.79 and a beta of 3.29.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.35. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Carvana Co. will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVNA. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Carvana by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 1,642 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Carvana by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 40,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after buying an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new position in shares of Carvana during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Carvana by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 198,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,329,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Carvana during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $321,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

CVNA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Carvana from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Carvana from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Carvana from $65.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wedbush upped their target price on Carvana from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Carvana from $32.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.60.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

