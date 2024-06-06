Essential Planning LLC. Boosts Stock Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Essential Planning LLC. grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 99.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,508 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,164 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF comprises about 0.5% of Essential Planning LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Essential Planning LLC.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $1,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter worth $77,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter valued at $112,000.

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $31.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,035,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,609,000. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a one year low of $24.84 and a one year high of $32.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.17. The stock has a market cap of $27.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.00.

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

